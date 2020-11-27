Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.81

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.81 and last traded at $73.73, with a volume of 52188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -179.46 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 69,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $4,686,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,329,432 shares of company stock valued at $76,476,859 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $9,102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 31,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 118,591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 592,958 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

