Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $500.00

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) (LON:CDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.53), with a volume of 1259547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.47).

CDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt cut Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) to an “add” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.24 million and a PE ratio of 61.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 432.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 372.86.

Codemasters Group Holdings plc (CDM.L) Company Profile (LON:CDM)

Codemasters Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells racing games in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company's game portfolio comprise F1 series, GRID, DiRT Rally 2.0, and ONRUSH. It also offers interactive entertainment software.

