Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.66

Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.66 and last traded at $75.42, with a volume of 1021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.90.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $654.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Collectors Universe by 104.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 340,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 174,309 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Collectors Universe by 44.9% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 214,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,436 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 48.6% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 28.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 82.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 37,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

