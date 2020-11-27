Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 13,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 39,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) Company Profile (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in Quebec; and the Blue River property located in British Columbia.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.