Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

