Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGDDY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

MGDDY stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Societe en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

