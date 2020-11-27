Comparing Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) & Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT) and Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wireless Telecom Group and Data I/O’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wireless Telecom Group $48.92 million 0.69 -$410,000.00 ($0.02) -78.00 Data I/O $21.57 million 1.64 -$1.19 million N/A N/A

Wireless Telecom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Data I/O shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Wireless Telecom Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Data I/O shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wireless Telecom Group and Data I/O, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wireless Telecom Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Data I/O 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Wireless Telecom Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data I/O has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wireless Telecom Group and Data I/O’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wireless Telecom Group -4.76% -5.97% -4.01% Data I/O -13.24% -13.52% -10.37%

Summary

Wireless Telecom Group beats Data I/O on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions. The Network Solutions segment designs and manufactures RF components and integrated subsystems, including low passive intermodulation radio frequency and microwave products used in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations. This segment also provides power combiners, directional couplers, attenuators, terminators, and filters for broadband applications to support commercial in-building wireless networks, public safety networks, rail and transportation deployments, corrosive salt/fog environment build-outs, and global positioning system (GPS) signal distribution; and GPS digital repeaters and splitters for cellular timing synchronization, as well as a passive systems monitor for real-time diagnostics of an in-building distributed antenna system. The Test and Measurement segment offers power meters, power sensors, voltmeters, and audio and modulation analyzers for radar, avionics, electronic warfare, electromagnetic interference compatibility, and satellite and wireless communications applications; and noise generation instruments, calibrated noise sources, noise modules, and diodes. xThe Embedded Solutions segment provides embedded signal processing and radio frequency modules; and long term evolution physical layer and stack software for 4G and 5G mobile network applications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, Noisecom, and CommAgility brands through its in-house sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers SentriX, a security provisioning system; LumenX Programmer; non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems; and Unifamily programmers, an offline engineering non-automated systems. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, Internet of Things and their programming center partners, and electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

