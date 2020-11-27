Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$46,750.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 8,500 shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,130,950.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$5.49 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.42 and a 52 week high of C$8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $440.77 million and a PE ratio of 20.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

