Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 253,409 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2,121.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,409 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $32,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.51. 133,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,719,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

