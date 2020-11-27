Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 38,071 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,071 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Amgen by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amgen by 4,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,416. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

