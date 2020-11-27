Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 352,881 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 250,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,932,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

