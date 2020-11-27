Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 33,624 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Broadcom by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 15.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.29 and a 200 day moving average of $334.60. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $395.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 447,208 shares of company stock valued at $163,768,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.73.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

