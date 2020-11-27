Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,477 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of C traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 347,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,836,976. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

