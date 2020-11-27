Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 71.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,387,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,872,824 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $29,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. FIL Ltd increased its position in Suncor Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911,358 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $859,444,000 after buying an additional 20,527,736 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,537,000 after buying an additional 697,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 97,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,848. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.1606 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

