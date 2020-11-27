Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 180,184 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Truist lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.71. 13,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,428. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

