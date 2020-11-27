Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,884 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,370. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $132.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

