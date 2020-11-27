Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $15.92 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 192.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Catalent by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,633. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

