Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.11 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,322 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

NYSE ROP traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $417.59. 2,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.15. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

