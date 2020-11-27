Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $23.09 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,122.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,011 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.64. The company had a trading volume of 133,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,169. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

