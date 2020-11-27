Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $25.96 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 915.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,140 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 62,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,002 shares of company stock worth $21,248,416. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.