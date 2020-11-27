Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $30.19 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,528 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,593,000 after buying an additional 96,524 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,809,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,739,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,392,000 after buying an additional 54,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after buying an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $217.44. 26,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.98 and its 200 day moving average is $199.39. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,294 shares of company stock worth $41,091,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

