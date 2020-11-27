Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $33.88 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $33,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.40.

BABA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.87. The stock had a trading volume of 198,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,490,326. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $757.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.