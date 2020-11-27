Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.83. 29,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.59. The company has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

