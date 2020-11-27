Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM stock traded up $15.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $458.72. The company had a trading volume of 117,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.87, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,204.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total transaction of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.56.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

