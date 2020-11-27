Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.20% of Norbord worth $28,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Norbord by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.13. 2,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,542. Norbord Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 316.19, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norbord Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -248.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

