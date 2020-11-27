Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $15.61 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 294,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,610,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Yum China at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,063 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,182,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Yum China by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after buying an additional 1,611,478 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Yum China by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,360,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after buying an additional 1,337,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,343,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,800,000 after buying an additional 1,132,255 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. CLSA started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. 13,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,939. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.