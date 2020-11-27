Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 54.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 356,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 426,395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 154,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $10,603,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 130,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,464,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,752 shares of company stock worth $6,908,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

