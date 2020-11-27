Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 101,743 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,743 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,146,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,250,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,367,000 after buying an additional 93,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.53. 73,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

