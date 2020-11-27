Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 121,094 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 121,094 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after buying an additional 3,248,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.67. 45,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,082,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,830 shares of company stock worth $36,323,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

