Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 141,826 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 514.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 141,826 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.24. 31,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,759. The firm has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,773 shares of company stock worth $13,600,558 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

