Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 418,858 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital raised its stake in Comcast by 28.8% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 41.0% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast by 13.9% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 35,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.3% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,166,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $53,961,000 after acquiring an additional 155,148 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. 115,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,413,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

