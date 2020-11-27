Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 88,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $450.83. 25,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.08 and a 200-day moving average of $411.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.13.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.