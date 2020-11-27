Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 50,435 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,435 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $16,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $1,727,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $2,558,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

