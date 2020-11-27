Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $27,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.21.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,324. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

