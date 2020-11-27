Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,477,890 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Alamos Gold worth $34,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,085. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.