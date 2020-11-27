Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTTAY. Barclays raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

