Contrasting Encana (NYSE:ECA) and Total (NYSE:TOT)

Encana (NYSE:ECA) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Encana and Total’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encana 16.84% 10.12% 4.77% Total -1.75% 7.12% 3.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Encana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Encana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Encana and Total, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encana 1 2 0 0 1.67 Total 0 2 11 0 2.85

Encana presently has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential downside of 60.67%. Total has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.20%. Given Total’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Total is more favorable than Encana.

Dividends

Encana pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Total pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Encana pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Total pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Encana and Total’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encana $5.94 billion 3.00 $1.07 billion $0.86 15.97 Total $200.32 billion 0.60 $11.27 billion $4.38 10.29

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Encana. Total is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Encana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Encana has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Encana beats Total on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. The company also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas. It primarily markets its products to refiners, local distributing companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 15,615 service stations. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 12,681 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL SE has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

