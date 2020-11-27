Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.96, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

