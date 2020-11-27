Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 4.9% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Corteva worth $27,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Corteva by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,321. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.