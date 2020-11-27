Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,830,000 after buying an additional 108,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

