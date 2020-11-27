Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €54.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €48.36 ($56.89).

Get Covestro AG (1COV.F) alerts:

Shares of 1COV stock traded down €0.59 ($0.69) on Friday, hitting €46.38 ($54.56). 719,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €46.99 ($55.28). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38.

About Covestro AG (1COV.F)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.