Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) PT Raised to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cowen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $644.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.57. Cowen has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cowen by 26.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Cowen by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

