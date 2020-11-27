Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 45.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth $322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 293.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $144.98 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

