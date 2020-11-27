Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Raised to Buy at Santander

Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Credicorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.00.

BAP stock opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $220.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 28.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

