Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,260,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722,838 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Credit Suisse Group worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0761 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

CS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

