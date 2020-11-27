Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) a €675.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €589.00 ($692.94) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €455.00 ($535.29) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering SA (KER.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €571.71 ($672.61).

EPA:KER opened at €602.70 ($709.06) on Tuesday. Kering SA has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €577.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €522.13.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

