Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 823.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 165,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,632,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 177.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after buying an additional 638,734 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 419.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

CCI opened at $164.96 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average of $164.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

