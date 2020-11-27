Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CUB. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Cubic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $60.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. Cubic has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

