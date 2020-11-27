CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.9% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 286.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 104,607 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 117,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 961.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,753 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,933,306. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

