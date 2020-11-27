Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,294 shares of company stock worth $41,091,861 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.02. 36,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,993. The firm has a market cap of $154.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

